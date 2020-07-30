Assam CM visits Dhakuakhana to inspect embankment on Charikoria river

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur and inspected an embankment on Charikoria river.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited the flood and erosion hit areas in the State. He visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

He visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district and distributed relief materials among the affected people.

"The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues," the CM tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the report by the Assam government, river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger Level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur); Goalpara (Goalpara), Dhubri (Dhubri); Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon). (ANI)

