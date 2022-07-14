Assam CM visits flood-affected areas of Hojai district, assesses damage

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood and erosion-hit areas of Hojai district and took stock of relief measures taken by the district administration.

Sarma inspected the erosion-hit areas of Dakhin Kenduguri in Hojai and assessed the damage caused by flood waters of river Kopili at the site.

The Chief Minister interacted with local people at Dakhin Kenduguri Bornamghar and assured them of all the necessary steps to check erosion and construction of an embankment to protect the area from the flood.

Sarma also visited a flood-relief camp at Pub Nabhanga in the Hojai district and inspected facilities provided to the inmates at the camp.

He also interacted with the local people taking shelter there to have an understanding of their situation.

Later he also took part in a meeting at Dakhin Jugijan in Hojai with senior officials of the district and reviewed the measures that have been taken to deal with floods by the administration.

He instructed the PWD officials to immediately submit reports on damaged roads so that repair work can be taken up early.

Sarma also asked the district administration to initiate steps for the construction of six high lands in the area, which could be used by local people to take shelter during floods.

Further, he directed officials of the Agriculture Department to supply paddy seedlings to affected farmers on a priority basis.

MLAs Ramkrishna Ghosh and Sibu Misra, DC Anupam Choudhury and other senior officials of the district were present during the visit of the Chief Minister. (ANI)