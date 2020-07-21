Assam CM visits flood-affected Barpeta, says ex-gratia being released within 48 hours

Barpeta (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the flood-affected Barpeta and said that ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is being released within 48 hours to the kin of those who have lost their lives.



"This is the third wave of flood in Assam. This is a recurring problem in the state. People are fighting several problems. On one hand, there is COVID-19, while there are floods and landslides, on the other hand. People are fighting with determination," said Sonowal.

"The state and central governments are extending our whole-hearted support. We are trying to provide them with the best possible quality of food items for flood-affected victims. I thank the people of the state for their determination and courage. I also thank Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for his support right from the very beginning and (Home Minister) Amit Shah for his concern and support," he added.

Six more people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam, taking the total toll to 85, said the Assam government on Monday. Sonowal has informed that over 70 lakh people have been affected due to the floods.

While the flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark, the water level of Barak river, which flows through Cachar district, has been on the rise in the recent days.

The overflowing of Brahmaputra river has already damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people. (ANI)

