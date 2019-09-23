Assam CM's chopper makes emergency landing after being stuck at 3,000 feet

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A helicopter carrying Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday made an emergency landing at Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur due to bad weather.

The Chief Minister was on board a Pawan Hans helicopter from Guwahati to Lakhimpur with his adviser Hrishikesh Goswami and PA Tuheen Hazarika. However, the pilot had to make an emergency landing as the helicopter twirled three times in the air at a height of about 3,000 feet.

"Due to bad weather, the helicopter twirled three times in the air. The helicopter was not in the position of landing but it was the pilot who made us land safely. Also, we were lucky enough as the prayers of the people worked in our favour" Goswami told media persons.

After this short troublesome period, the helicopter managed to successfully make an emergency landing at the airport and nobody was hurt in the incident.

Later, Sonowal went ahead with his events in Lakhimpur and Narayanpur. (ANI)

