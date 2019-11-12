Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora (File photo)
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora (File photo)

Assam Cong chief writes to President Kovind over Centre's withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:29 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora on Monday hit out at the Centre for withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) security coverage provided to the Gandhi family and said it was nothing but "political vendetta" and "cruelty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah" towards them.
"Recently, the SPG security coverage provided to Sonia Gandhi (Congress interim president), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were withdrawn without any reason. Therefore, we Assam PCC strongly oppose this move of the BJP government," Bora said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind through Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.
"We think this is nothing but political vendetta and cruelty of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah towards Gandhi family," he said.
The letter further reads that the Assam PCC along with thousands of workers have staged a 'dharna' against the withdrawal of SPG from the Gandhi family.
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) asked how will Prime Minister and Shah explain the country on what basis they have withdrawn the SPG security coverage from Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, whose lives are always "most vulnerable".
Giving a reference of late prime minister Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi, Bora said: "Indira was brutally killed by her own security guard. Thereafter the government decided to provide SPG security cover to the Prime Minister. It was given to Rajiv Gandhi but was removed during the tenure of Prime Minister VP Singh in 1990. As a result, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by extremists using a human bomb in 1991."
The APCC urged the President to intervene into the "most serious matter" and restore the SPG security cover to the Gandhi family, whose ancestors made supreme sacrifices for the country.
After reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently decided to withdraw it.

The Central government has now decided to provide them with Z plus security cover. The personnel of the CRPF personnel will now guard the Gandhi family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person who will be under SPG protection.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which they ceased to hold office. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More
iocl