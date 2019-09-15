Assam Congress begins campaign to meet people left out of final NRC

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Assam Congress on Saturday flagged off a campaign to meet people left out of final National Register of Citizen (NRC) list.

The campaign was started from Tinsukia district in presence of Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora.

Speaking about the campaign, Bora said, "We will travel across Assam and meet people. It will continue till September 28. We demand that genuine Indian citizens left out of NRC must be included in it."

In a meeting held in Delhi on Friday, Congress had decided to strengthen the party's North Eastern Coordination Committee (NECC) and hold its meetings every three months as it accused the BJP of "deliberately botching up" the NRC exercise by "politicising the issue".

The party said it will highlight and underline the concerns of large numbers of "genuine citizens" who have been left out of the NRC list.

Earlier today, a complete Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) list with individual status of over three crore people was published online.

Those who had applied for inclusion of their names in the NRC list and have a valid ARN number can check their final status at nrcassam.nic.in. (ANI)

