Assam Congress leader writes to Amit Shah seeking intervention in re-verification of NRC draft list

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to intervene and stop the re-verification of the NRC draft list.

"You are aware of the fact that very recently in the NRC case, the Honourable Supreme Court rejected the petition of the Assam Government and Central Government for 20 per cent re-verification of the names of the draft list. Supreme Court passed this order rejecting re-verification on the basis of the declaration made by the state co-ordinator of NRC in the Supreme Court that they have already done 27 per cent re-verification in the draft list of NRC," he said in a letter to the Home Minister.

"But surprisingly, the NRC authority very hurriedly issued thousands and thousands of notices today to different people across the state, fixing from August 5, 2019, for re-verification of the draft list of NRC. This has created panic among people as they got notices all of a sudden and they are to appear for re-verification in the district headquarters," he added.

The Congress leader said that citizens of the country are going to be put through undue harassment in the name of re-verification of draft list.

"Therefore we the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee strongly register our protest at this most undemocratic, illegal act of NRC authority. Moreover, there is every possibility of large-scale deletion of names from the draft NRC list which will deprive the Indian citizens and push them to uncertainty," he said.

"I urge you to intervene in this matter and stop NRC Authority of Assam from doing re-verification of draft NRC list and give justice to Indian citizens from undue harassment in the name of re-verification," said Bora in his letter. (ANI)

