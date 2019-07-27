Congress MLA from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi in conversation with ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI
Assam: Congress MLA pledges to donate his organs

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:50 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress MLA from Mariani, Rupjyoti Kurmi on his 42nd birthday pledged to donate his organs and Rs 1 lakh from his salary requesting state govt to purchase an air-ambulance.
"On 24 July, it was my 42nd birthday. On that day, I had pledged to donate my organs kidney, liver and eyes," he said while talking to ANI on Friday.
"Suppose there is a patient 400 kms away and he needs my heart or kidney or liver...Right now, there is no such system in place in Assam by which the patient can get those organs quickly," he added.
The Congress MLA said that the state needs an air-ambulance.
"We need an air-ambulance here. For that, I have donated Rs 1 lakh from my salary to the state government," he said while expressing hope that the rest of the money will be provided by the Assam or Central government. (ANI)

