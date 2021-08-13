Assam Congress presents Rs 3 lakh cheque to Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) under the leadership of President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday met Tokyo Olympic Bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain in Guwahati and presented her with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

According to a press release, a cheque of Rs 3 lakh was handed over to Borgohain as a token of blessing and goodwill on behalf of APCC.

Borgohain was also felicitated with a 'Man- Patra' (Citation), a traditional Japi, 'Seleng Chador' and Gamosa.



APCC President was accompanied by ACLP Leader Debabrata Saikia, APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, MLA Pradip Sarkar, Senior Leader Hiranya Bora, Chairperson Media Department Smt. Bobbeeta Sharma, General Secretary APCC Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and other members of Congress party.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members extended warm greetings to Borgohain and her family.

APCC also appreciates all those who had silently contributed to her success in her field and hoped that Lovlina Borgohain will continue to bring laurels for Assam and India.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

