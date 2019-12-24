Assam: Curfew lifted in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

Dibrugarh/Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was lifted on Tuesday evening.

The restriction imposed on shops and other establishments retailing liquor has also been relaxed.

On December 23, Dibrugarh police arrested 55 persons for involvement in acts of violence in the district during protests against CAA.

According to police, the arrests were made from various parts of the district on the basis of incriminating video evidence collected from CCTV cameras and mobile video clips. They have been found involved in indulging in violence, vandalism, posting objectionable messages in social media and destruction of public properties.

In total, 75 cases have been registered in connection with the recent violence in the district. Dibrugarh police had earlier announced rewards to people, who can provide video evidence. (ANI)

