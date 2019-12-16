Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

Guwahati/ Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration.

According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Citing the relaxation in the curfew, Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh, asserted that the situation is fast returning to normal.

"Now the situation is normal as compared to earlier. It is true that in the first two days some incidences of violence took place but the relaxation in curfew for 12 hours, that too on the demand of public clearly shows that situation is fast returning to normal," Singh said.

Protests had broken out in several parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent on Thursday.

As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, internet services also remain suspended in 10 districts of the state. (ANI)

