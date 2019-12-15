Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The curfew imposed in the wake of the protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, has been relaxed here from 9 am to 4 pm by the administration today.

Protests have broken out in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent.

As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

On Thursday, two people have died in protests against the Act while the suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours in 10 districts of Assam.

Earlier, the administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours on Wednesday in 10 districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

