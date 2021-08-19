Assam declares half day for Muharram

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Assam government, in a press release on Wednesday, has said that the government has declared half day on August 20 on account of Muharram in the state.

Meanwhile, several states have cancelled the Muharram procession in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.



The Uttar Pradesh government had directed all the district authorities not to allow any religious procession in the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Karnataka government has banned all Muharram processions until August 20.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad government said that it has taken necessary precaution in view of COVID-19 ahead of Muharram. (ANI)

