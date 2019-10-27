Assam: 'Disneyland' themed Kali puja pandal in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While Durga Puja this year witnessed theme-based pandals across various states, a Kali Puja pandal in the Kahilipara Colony Bazar here too has been designed based on the theme of 'Disneyland in Paris.'

The pandal was prepared by the Vivekananda Sporting Club of Guwahati with a project budget cost of around Rs 22 lakhs. Every year, the club organises Kali Puja along with a social awareness campaign and this year they have fixed a target to plant around 500 plants in order to save the environment.

"We are doing this puja from the last 55 years and this year we have designed this pandal with a theme of Disneyland. This project costs us Rs 22 lakh. It will attract children and also revive the childhood memories of adults. The pandal's cost is around Rs 10 lakh," Nirupam Kumar Ghosh, a member told ANI on Saturday.

"This theme will attract and entertain children. I have also put up cut-outs of famous cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and others. Around 35 workers were employed in the making and from the last one and a half months we were preparing this pandal," Badal Palit told ANI.

Kali Puja is a major festival celebrated in Tripura and West Bengal. In the remaining parts of the country, people worship Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Diwali, or the festival of lights.

This year, Kali Puja falls on October 27, the same day when Diwali will be celebrated across the country. (ANI)

