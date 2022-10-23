Assam: 'Diwali Mela' held at BSF campus, Patgaon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): On the eve of the Diwali festival, a 'Diwali Mela' was organized at the BSF campus, Patgaon on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Kamaljit Singh Banyal, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati, amidst the gathering of BSF troops and their families including civilians of Patgaon, Azara (Guwahati) and students from IIT Guwahati.





A variety of foods, sweets and cultural programs, and fun games were attractions of the Mela.

Besides, the BSF Jazz Band also enthralled the crowd with their foot-tapping music and soulful classical renditions.

The whole atmosphere was filled with rejoicing and cheerfulness.

The Mela eventually culminated with the best wishes extended by the Inspector General to the troops and their families besides civil gatherings and wished happiness and prosperity for their future endeavours.

He also conveyed his "Deepawali" wishes to those BSF Jawans who are performing their duties diligently round the clock on the farthest frontiers of the international border. (ANI)

