Assam: Drug peddler apprehended in Nagaon, 9 kg heroin seized

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): In a successful operation, Nagaon Police arrested an alleged drug peddler based on a tip-off on Saturday and seized 9 kg of heroin from his possession.

Under the aegis of Nagaon Police Station, a led team led by DSP HQ, seized 9 kg of suspected heroin, one bag of tobacco leaves, 21 small plastic containers with suspected heroin, Rs 53,375 in cash, one small electronic weighing machine, silver ornaments, one bike, and some other items, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Hazarika (19).

A case has been registered and further interrogation is underway. (ANI)

