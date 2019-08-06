Visuals of the accused (red t-shirt) with police in Assam.
Assam: Drug peddler held with 275 gram of brown sugar worth around Rs 15 lakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:37 IST

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized 275 grams of brown sugar from his residence.
"On the basis of source information, we conducted a raid last night in the area of Boragdia under Barpeta police station at Aminul Miya's house. We have recovered 275 gram of Brown sugar. The market value of the seized substance is around 14-15 lakh," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samiran Baishya told ANI.
The police said that an investigation is underway to nab other accused in the case. (ANI)

