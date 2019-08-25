Assam: Drug racket busted, around 1 kg heroin, over Rs 19 lakh seized

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Dibrugarh Police on Sunday busted a drug racket at Kalibari and seized around 1 kilogram of heroin and over Rs 19 lakh in cash during a raid.

On receiving information, police on Sunday conducted a raid at Raja Ali's residence, who allegedly operated a drug racket from his residence. Ali has been absconding after the raid and police have put a blockade around the city to nab him.

"We received information on Saturday night that a large quantity of drugs was kept at Ali's residence. We then formed a team to carry out the investigation and raid. On conducting a raid, we recovered Rs 19, 55,945 in cash and four packets of heroin that weigh around 1 kilogram 140 grams," said Sameer Dutt Bruva, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dibrugarh.

"Ali managed to jump from his terrace and escape from the spot but we have arrested his wife for questioning. The market value of the seized drugs might be over Rs 1 crore," he added. (ANI)

