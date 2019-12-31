Assam: Education department prohibits govt servants from making statements critical to govt

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Director of Higher Education, Assam has issued a notice to all principals of government and provincialized colleges in the state asking them to ensure strict compliance of Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965.

"It is brought to the notice of all concerned that under Rule 7 of the Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965, a government servant shall not make any statement of fact or opinion criticising the government. If the government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965 which will attract the appropriate provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964," read the order.

"All Principals of government/provincialised colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the rules," it added. (ANI)

