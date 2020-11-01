Assam: Elephant safari resumes at Kaziranga National Park

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park was resumed on Sunday.

However, Park officials allowed booking for only 37 seats while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

Assam Minister of Excise, Forest and Environment and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya applauded the resumption of elephant safari at the Kaziranga National Park.



"Cheering news to start the day with as @kaziranga_ authority has restarted the much-awaited elephant safari from today. Welcome you all to get amazed at the majestic Kaziranga," Suklabaidya tweeted.

"Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary under @kaziranga_ Tiger Reserve reopened for 2020-21 tourist season. Director, KTR, DFO Nagaon, DFO Nagaon WL n DFO Biswanath WL attended the opening ceremony. @ParimalSuklaba1@ntca_india," Kaziranga National Park and Tiger reserve tweeted.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve was reopened to tourists on October 21 in a ceremony which was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Chief Minister ceremonially opened the doors of Kaziranga National Park for tourists for the 2020-21 seasons at Mihimukh and took a Jeep safari in the Kohora range of the National Park," the CMO had tweeted. (ANI)

