Assam Environment Minister lays foundation stone of Biodiversity Park in Geleki Reserve Forest

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Forests and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya on Monday laid the foundation stone of another biodiversity park 'Sahitya Manishi Upaban' in Geleki Reserve Forest in Assam's Sivsagar.

The ceremony was performed in the presence of Minister Jogen Mohan, MLA Kushal Deori and other senior forest officials.

"Adding to the majestic beauty of Geleki Reserve Forest in Sivsagar today myself along with Hon'ble Minister Shri Jogen Mohan, Hon'ble MLA Shri Kushal Deori and other senior forest officials laid the foundation stone of 'Sahitya Manishi Upaban'," Suklabaidiya tweeted.

Recently, the minister has laid the foundation stone for biodiversity park 'Sahitya Manishi Upaban' in Luki Reserve Forest, Bihmari, Kakoi Reserve Forest and in Simen Chapori. (ANI)

