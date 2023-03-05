Assam: Erosion triggered by Brahmaputra river poses threat to Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Massive erosion triggered by the Brahmaputra river poses a threat to the safety dam Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) dyke and the Dibrugarh town.

A huge land mass behind Dibrugarh Gurudwara was gobbled up by the Brahmaputra river.



The DTP dyke is less than 10 meters away from the erosion area.

The Water Resources Department is making arrangements to prevent landslides on a war footing.

On October 11, the water level of streams of the Brahmaputra rose in Assam's Dibrugarh due to incessant heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. (ANI)

