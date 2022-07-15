Assam exports 600 kg lemon to UK

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): As a part of the export consignment, about 600 kg of lemons have been exported to London, UK from Assam on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness about the first consignment of the export plan.

"Happy to share that the first consignment of Assam lemon for export to UK has been dispatched from Baksa. About 600 kg of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer at the rate of Rs 30 per kg for about 80 tonnes over the next 2 months from Gati, Salbari", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted".



Earlier in July 2021, a consignment of "Kazi Nemu" (Assam lemon) was exported from Guwahati to London.

In June last year, a consignment of 'Leteku' (Burmese grapes), grow in Assam's Darrang district was exported to Dubai. (ANI)







