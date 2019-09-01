Assam: Family members of late Police Inspector missing from NRC list

Baksa (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The names of family members of a late inspector -- SC Roy, who had served in the state police for 40 years, have been dropped from the list of National Register of Citizens (NRC). His younger son is currently serving the state's Police Department.

Speaking to ANI, Roy's family members claimed that their legacy data and each member's detail was stolen and used by some other family. "The imposters succeeded enlisting themselves in the final list while the real ones are left out," they said.

"My whole family is missing from the list. This happened to us when my father was an inspector and my brother is also in Assam Police. This is because our data was stolen. We got to know about this when a notice was sent by the NRC office," said Mrinal Roy, son of the late police inspector.

After getting the notice from the NRC office, the family went to enquire about it and they found that their names and other information have already been used by someone else. Then they searched for the imposters who later, during the hearing at the NRC centre, accepted to have inappropriately used Roy's data.

"When they accepted, we were assured of rectification by the NRC officials, but in vain. I don't understand how fairly NRC is working. It really pains that original residents like us are facing this," added Mrinal, while breaking into tears.

Though the family has 120 days' time to reproduce documents and claim their rights, they hopelessly see the uniform of the late inspector and photograph the current policeman of the family.

Jashoda Roy, the head woman of the family, said: "We don't know what to do now. What if we are excluded in further processes too? Where will we go?" (ANI)