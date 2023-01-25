Assam: Fire breaks out in plastic factory, no casualty reported

Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic factory in the Palasbari area of Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, as informed by the police officials.



The fire department, with the help of locals and police, doused the flame and brought the situation under control.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. However, properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the fire, as per the police.

In the preliminary investigation, the Assam Police suspect an electric short circuit as the reason for the fire. (ANI)

