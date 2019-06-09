Assam: Fire breaks out in Silchar-Trivandrum Express

Silchar (Assam) [India], June 09 (ANI): A fire broke out in three coaches of Silchar-Trivandrum Express at Silchar Railway Station on Sunday.
No casualty has been reported yet and the fire tenders have reached the spot immediately to douse the flames.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
