Assam's Uruka restaurant unveils city's first humanoid robot 'Palki' for serving delicious delicacies to the customers. (Photo/ANI)
Assam's Uruka restaurant unveils city's first humanoid robot 'Palki' for serving delicious delicacies to the customers. (Photo/ANI)

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at Guwahati eatery

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!
The humanoid robot unveiled at the women-run eatery recently has been a hit with patrons, especially the younger generation who enjoy the novelty of being served by her.
Robot Palki has been designed by S N Farid, the husband of the restaurant's owner Karishma Begum.
"This restaurant is being run by a group of women and I am trying to create new fusion cuisine, especially for the young generation. We serve a welcome drink and unlimited starters to our customers. Then, we serve the Assam's tradition food buffet. Recently, I introduced a robot, Palki in order to attract the customers," said Karishma Begum, the owner of Uruka restaurant.
The restaurant specialises in ethnic cuisine and keeping with the theme waitress Palki also dons the traditional Satriya attire.
"I really like this place, the hospitality received here is remarkable. The food is quite delicious here. The robot waitress is quite interesting; it's a new thing for me. She served us delicious food. I haven't seen this kind of robot in other restaurants," said a customer.
Notably, proprietor of the restaurant Farid says he is also working on three more similar robot projects.
Humanoid robots are seen to be a trend worldwide. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

Home Minister reviews issues related to NRC's final publication in Assam

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

SC issues notices to Centre, social media majors on Facebook plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Twitter, Google, and YouTube on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to the court petitions pending before different high courts, demanding interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:48 IST

Govt tax-neutral towards petrol, diesel prices: UP minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday affirmed that government is tax-neutral towards petrol and diesel prices and the recent increase in VAT on these commodities would not drastically affect the oil prices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:45 IST

INX Media case : Delhi High Court dismisses anticipatory bail...

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases filed by CBI and ED related to INX media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:38 IST

ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering lunar orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Removal of Art 370 a step taken in the interest of the country:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step taken in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl