Assam: First Youth20 Inception Meeting 2023 begins in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): The first Youth20 (Y20) Inception Meeting under the G20 started in Guwahati on Monday.

B Narayanan, director general, NE Zone, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry; Meeta Rajivlochan, secretary, Ministry of Youth and Youth Affairs, Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary, Assam government, and Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, director, IIT Guwahati addressed a press conference at the end of the meeting in Guwahati on Monday.

Briefing the media on the meeting, Rajivlochan said the deliberations at the Youth20 were aimed at reaching out to the youth and holding consultations with them for ideas "for a better tomorrow".

Rajivlochan said the five themes of Y20 that is to be discussed in the three-day event are Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability as a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

"Each theme resonates with people in different parts of the country and each region has their own visions on these themes, which is the reason for spreading the consultation across the country," she said.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for students to voice their opinions to a global audience, she said.

She further informed that Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a 'Youth dialogue' with the Y20 delegates, followed by the launch of a white paper on various themes on February 8.



More than 150 Youth delegates from G20 countries are participating at the three-day meeting.

Over 12,000 college and university students are also expected to participate at these events.

On the panel discussions to be held in IIT Guwahati on February 7, she said, "The noted speakers will also discuss a topic, which is very relevant to the Northeast. It is peace building and reconciliation."

She said since there is a history of insurgency in the Northeast, this theme is very relevant to the people of Assam and the entire Northeast.

Two surrendered insurgents of ULFA and NDFB will also participate in the panel discussion, she informed.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also present research papers from students and academicians of Assam.

Chakravarthy said, "The state government, along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, has taken up several initiatives to make the youth aware about Y20 and involve them in the process of nation building." (ANI)

