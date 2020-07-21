Assam flood: 37 of 57 animals rescued have been treated and released, says Kaziranga National Park official

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Of the 57 animals of the Kaziranga National Park, that were rescued from the Assam floods, 37 animals have been treated and released, according to Dr Rathin Barman, the Joint Director, Rescue Centre, Kaziranga National Park.

"The frequency of big floods has increased. It is a cause of concern. We have rescued about 57 animals, of which 37 animals have been treated and released," said Dr Barman.

The death toll of animals due to the floods in the Kaziranga National Park rose to 116 on Tuesday including, 88 hog deers and 11 rhinos.

After two more persons lost their lives in a flood-related incident in Assam, the death toll in the state rose to 87 on Tuesday.

"Two more people have lost their lives in the floods in the state, taking the total death toll to 87," said the Government of Assam, Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the state government, a total of 24,19,185 people have been affected in 24 districts of the state due to the floods.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the COVID-19 situation and flood scenario with the district administration of Goalpara.

The Chief Minister directed officials to create awareness regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) among farmers while expediting relief measures to those affected by the Assam floods.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with most of the rivers including the Brahmaputra flowing menacingly above the danger mark. The water level of the Barak River, which flows through the Cachar district in the state, too, has been on the rise in recent days.

The floods have affected 24 districts, damaging 1,09,600.53 hectares of crops and affected over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)

