Assam: Flood victims take shelter on parts of NH-37

Morigaon (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): A large part of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district has now become a shelter home to people who have been forced to leave their homes after the flood waters totally submerged their houses.

Nearly 2000 people of 7-8 villages near Barkhal area under Jagiroad assembly constituency in the central Assam district are now taking shelter on the National Highway.

The entire area comprising around 10-12 villages was hit by floods two times within a month.

"We are facing massive problems due to flood. The flood hit us two times within a month," said Gopal Raj who is also taking shelter on the National Highway along with his family.

He said that from his village nearly 500 people are now residing on the highway.



Jinaram Pator, Vice Chairman of Integrated Tribal Development Project Board, Morigaon district said that nearly 5000 people in this area have been affected in the current wave of deluge and nearly 2000 people are taking shelter on the highway.

"The district administration has provided relief materials among the flood-hit people. The local MLA and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has also distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people," Jinaram Pator said.

The water level of Kolong, Kopili and Kiling has been rising following incessant rainfall and the flood waters of these rivers have inundated 230 villages in the Morigaon district.

More than 84,000 people of the district have affected in this flood.

"We are trying to provide sufficient relief materials to the flood-affected people and to help them," Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district said.

On the other hand, the Social Welfare Department has distributed nutritious foods, baby foods to the children of the flood-hit areas. (ANI)

