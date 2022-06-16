Assam: Flood water washes away road in Udalguri, at least 10 villages submerged

Udalguri (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): The flood waters of river Noa on Thursday washed away a big portion of a road in Assam's Udalguri district.

The flood waters washed away a part of the Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road in the Majorchua area and submerged at least 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area.

Diganta Barua, Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) said that the road connectivity has totally stopped after the flood waters washed away a part of the road.

"Now we can't go neither towards Mangaldoi nor Udalguri. I have already informed BTC Chief Pramod Bodo about this. The flood situation has become worsened after the construction works of embankments were not done scientifically. We will repair the embankments which were damaged by the flood waters," Diganta Barua said.

After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall.

Amid heavy rains in Assam's Karimganj, one person was killed and two others were injured after a tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw.





The incident took place near Karimganj fire services station on Wednesday.

According to Police, the deceased person was identified as Azahar Uddin and he was the driver of the autorickshaw. The injured persons who were travelling in the auto were rushed to hospital.



Along with other parts of the state, incessant rains have also hit the Karimganj district. With the rainfall on Wednesday, the Dima Hasao district of the state has been facing floods and landslides.

According to the reports, the torrential rains have triggered several landslides in many parts of the hill's district.

Meanwhile, in the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected after several villages here submerged in the flood waters.

The water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose due to the regular rain showers for the past couple of days. The flood waters of several rivers in the Tamulpur have submerged several villages including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk and have inundated the cropland area of thousand bighas in the area along with the roads.

Four people were killed in a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of the state till Friday (June 17) and following this, in the interest of public safety, the Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district from June 15 to June 18. (ANI)

