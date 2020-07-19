Assam floods: 108 animals die at Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday. About 136 animals have also been rescued.

Shiv Kumar, director, Kaziranga National Park, said the death toll of animals may increase and the water levels are receding.

"The situation in Kaziranga is improving. Around 80 per cent of the area is still under inundation. The rhinos that went out of the national park are back again. As regards mortality, 108 animals have died so far, including nine rhinos. We rescued 136 animals. The death toll may increase as water is receding and we are conducting a survey of all areas to find out mortality," he said.

Park authorities said that among the animals that died, there are nine rhinos, four wild buffaloes, seven wild boars, two swamp deer, and 82 hog deer. (ANI)

