Assam floods: Around 651 villages affected in Barpeta district

Barpeta [Assam], July 28 (ANI): Over 11 lakh people in around 651 villages of Assam's Barpeta district have adversely been affected by floods.

One person has lost his life due to the calamity in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 77.

In total, 18 districts of Assam are reeling under floods.

Currently, there are 615 relief camps operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, and Jorhat districts.

Additionally, 49 relief distribution centres are operational in the districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup, and Morigaon.

Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark like the Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Puthimari in Kamrup district and Beki and Kushiara rivers in Barpeta and Karimganj districts respectively. (ANI)

