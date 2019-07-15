Assam floods: Brahmaputra flows above danger mark in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 15 (ANI): With Assam already reeling under floods, the water level in the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger level in Guwahati on Monday.

Sadikul Haq, an official of the Central Water Commission, told ANI: "Water is flowing 1.5 cm above danger level and it is increasing 2-3 cm per hour. The rising water level can be a danger for the city."

According to Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department, 25 districts, 2217 villages, and 14,06,711 people have been affected by the advent of floods in the state. Apart from this, around 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centers have been set up for relief and rescue purpose.

"About Rs 56 crores have been released for relief purpose to different districts," he said.

A Congress lawmaker on Monday also demanded to declare flood situation in Assam as "national problem" and urged the government to send a Central team to assess the situation in the north-eastern state. (ANI)

