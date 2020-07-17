Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga national park to take stock of situation

Kaziranga (Assam), July 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas of Kaziranga national park and took stock of the situation.

As many as 66 animals have died and 170 others have been rescued from the flood-hit Kaziranga national park, an official said on Wednesday.

"The flood situation in Assam is very grave this time. At least 28 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. At least 80 people have lost their lives due to flood, erosion and landslides in the state", Sonowal said in a statement.

Stressing on the relief measures taken by his administration, the chief minister highlighted that relief camps have been set up for affected people, where enough groceries have been stocked.



People are being provided with masks, regular health check-ups being conducted and medicines are also being stocked for the affected people. Apart from these, domestic animals are also provided fodder, he added.

"Apart from the flood, the state is also fighting COVID-19. I thank the people of Assam for their courage," the chief minister said. (ANI)

