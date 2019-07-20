Assam floods: Death toll mounts to 48, Guv holds review meeting

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Assam due to prevailing floods has reached 48 while two others lost their lives in a landslide incident, state disaster management authority said on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 11 persons have lost their lives due to floods in the districts of Barpeta, Dhubri and Morigaon in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi held a review meeting related to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

The meeting with state Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, senior officials of Revenue and District Magistrate Department were held at the Governor house.

As water level in some districts has been receding, as of today, 3,705 villages in 92 revenue circles of 27 districts, that is, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Karimganj have been affected.

Presently, 755 relief camps are operational in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj with 1,47,833 inmates and 304 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat.

The rivers which are flowing at danger level are - the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat; Jia Bharali at N.T.Rd.Xing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon. (ANI)

