Assam floods: Indian Army organises medical camp in Helacha village

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): An Indian Army Unit of Red Horns Division along with representatives from Veterinary Field Hospital, District Veterinary and Health Services organised a veterinary and medical camp in flood-affected Helacha village in Nalbari district on Sunday.

The camp was intended to address the issues pertaining to waterborne infectious diseases and parasitic infestation leading to zoonosis and epidemic threat both to livestock and human dependent on them, read a statement.

The camp also provided with mobile detachments for effective outreach to neighbouring villages which were still inundated heavily, the statement added.

The camp was successfully able to address the plight of 757 villagers which included 302 ladies, 151 children and 75 seniors along with 454 livestock approximately.

Alongside addressing the need of the hour, the camp was also concerned to address the grievances of ex-servicemen residing in the vicinity by establishing an ESM cell. The opportunity to motivate the youth to join the armed forces was also energised and young boys and girls were educated on how to join the Olive-Green Wagon.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives in the state due to incessant rains and related incidents.

Rivers such as the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat; Jia Bharali at NT Rd Xing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger levels in the state. (ANI)

