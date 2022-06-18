Assam floods: Over 1.23 lakh people affected in Nalbari district

Nalbari (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): The flood situation in lower Assam's Nalbari district is still grim as more than 1.23 lakh people in the district have been affected by the current wave of the deluge.

The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district.



The flood devastation is continued in Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and inundated 203 villages.



According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers in the district is rising up and submerged 1891.80 hectares of cropland.





The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps.



In the last 24 hours, two people in the district lost their lives after drowning in flood waters.



In the current wave of floods, nearly 1.61 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected.



On Friday, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services had rescued 557 people from flood-hit areas of the district. (ANI)



