Assam floods: Over 16 lakh affected in 22 districts

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 3 (ANI): According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 16 lakh people have been affected in 22 districts due to flood situation in the state.

One death was reported in Matia district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 34. while 16,03,255 has been affected in 22 districts of Assam and 12,597 people are staying in 163 relief camps, said the authority.

Locals said "No one from the government has come to inspect our area. State government should help us and provide some relief. The situation is very bad here."

The 22 affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, among others.

Heavy rains have created havoc across several districts across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next 4 days in Dibrugarh. Normal life was disrupted after villages situated in Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh flooded due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the state.

A similar situation was faced by the villagers of Tinsukia district. Meanwhile, locals in the Guijan area were moved to safer places. (ANI)

