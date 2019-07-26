Assam floods: Over 2,700 villages affected in 18 districts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Flood situation in 2,753 villages spread across 18 districts in Assam has worsened due to the release of excess water from Kuricchu hydropower plant reservoir in Bhutan, the state's Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

The villages are located in the districts of Dhemaji, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar. These affected districts have hampered the normal lives of about 34.92 lakh people.

In the last 24 hours, a person has lost his life due to the calamity in Dhubri district.

Presently, at least 833 relief camps are operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts with 1,95,159 inmates.

Additionally, there are 102 relief distribution centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup, Morigaon and Sivasagar.

The water level of Brahmaputra is above the danger mark at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, while Jia Bharali is flowing above the danger level at Sonitpur.

In Kamrup, the Puthimari river is flowing above the danger level while Manas and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger mark in Barpeta.

A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, the State Disaster Management Authority informed. (ANI)

