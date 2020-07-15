Assam floods: Over 45 lakh people across 30 districts affected, 59 dead

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): At least 59 people have lost their lives and 45,40,890 have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the state.

"59 people are dead and 45,40,890 affected across 30 districts due to floods in the state as on July 14," the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), said on Tuesday.

Among the districts that have been mostly affected include, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Udalguri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, among others. As many as 426 relief camps have also been set up across the state, it added further.

The rescue operations are on in affected areas and various teams of SDRF, NDRF, state poice and locals are helping those affected by the flood. (ANI)

