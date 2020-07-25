Assam floods: Schools, govt buildings submerge in Nagaon district

Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): As the floods continue to wreak havoc in Nagaon district's Raha area, several schools, water supply project and other government buildings have been submerged in the floodwaters here.

The water level of the rivers -- Borpani, Kapili, Kalang of this area is flowing above the danger mark while hundreds of villages here have been hit by floods including Magurgaon, Aamtala, Kamargaon, etc.

In absence of drinking water facility, locals here are fetching water through hand pumps on a daily routine.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjiv Hazarika, a local said, "Around 50,000 people have been affected due to floods. Their farms have been submerged. Many people are staying in shelter homes currently and the government is providing relief material to the locals."

Three more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam on Friday, taking the death toll to 96 in the state. The State Disaster Management Authority said that the death toll due to floods has risen to 96.

The flood situation has worsened after gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project were opened to release at least 25 meters of water in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Friday.

Floods have wreaked havoc in various districts of Assam for the fourth time this year. (ANI)