Assam floods: Villagers worried about future

Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): People of Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district are now worried about their future as the floods have left a trail of destruction.

The devastating flood hit the Kampur revenue circle in the central Assam district twice this year.



Hundreds of families at Gejaipam, Kachua area have now become homeless after the flood washed away their homes, properties etc and there are now taking shelter on roads, and embankments by making temporary sheds.



Many school buildings, and religious institutions in the area were also damaged in the deluge.



Samsuddin Islam, a local resident of the Gerjaipam area said that the flood waters of Kopili river had breached the embankment of Kopili river at several locations and people of the area are now worried about another flood.





"Many people are now staying on the embankment. We are now worried about another flood. The devastating flood destroyed all crops in the area. The people of this area are facing massive problems. We don't know how much damage we will face in near future due to flood," Islam said.



Mitil Ahmed, a teacher in the Gerjaipam area said that the entire area was totally submerged by flood waters and people were forced to move to relief camps due to high floods.



"All documents, furniture of our school, Anganwadi centre, rice bags of Mid Day Meal were damaged by flood waters. Flood-damaged all crops, and farms in the area. All houses of the villagers were also damaged. I informed them about the flood damage to our concerned authority," Ahmed said.



After receding flood waters many villagers have moved to their areas, but they now see only devastation.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 18.35 lakh people in 26 districts of the state are still affected by the deluge.



The death toll in floods and landslides in the state has now touched 179 this year so far. (ANI)



