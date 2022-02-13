Assam: 'Food Zone' created for elephants in Nagaon to stop their intrusion into village area

Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): In an effort to mitigate the conflicts between human and elephants, villagers in the Nagaon district of Assam has created a separate food zone for wild elephants so that they don't enter villages in search of food.

"In the forest reserve areas of Bamuni, Rongtong and Karbi anglong, nature lover Binod Dulu Bora and hundreds of villagers in the area cultivated grass and fodder for elephants on 400 bighas of barren land," said Bhaskar Deka, Divisional Forest Officer, Nagaon.





The Forest officer informed that this plantation has been done in an area from where elephants normally used to enter the village in search of food.

"After the plantation, a low number of wild elephants are coming in rural areas, around 40 per cent of elephant population entering villages has been controlled," he said.

Nature lover Binod Dulu Bora who is playing a critical role in the plantation drive says that as a major relief this drive has saved the paddy harvest of the villagers. (ANI)

