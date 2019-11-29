Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched on Thursday morning with a joint team of Biswanath Police and Pranjal Baruah Ranger of Crime Investigation Range of Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Two poachers identified as Ayub Nabi and Imran Ali got arrested.

One rifle along with one magazine has been recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and further action is being taken up. (ANI)

