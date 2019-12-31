Assam forest dept raids 5 sand mounds in Kamrup, 7 excavators seized

Kamrup (Assam) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Assam government on Tuesday said that the state forest department raided five sand mounds and seized seven excavators in Kamrup district.

Sailendra Pandey, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, said that the sand mounds were believed to be hotbeds of illegal extraction in the district.

"Crackdown on illegal extraction of sands from river beds, seven excavators seized by Forest Department," Suklabaidya tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

