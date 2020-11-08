Assam: Four persons held in possession of rhino horn

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a joint operation by Dibrugarh and Duliajan Police, four persons including a woman were arrested in possession of a rhino horn.



Padmanadh Baruah, ADSP, Dibrugarh said, "The rhino horn will be sent for forensic examination. Further probe is underway."

"On November 5, we received information regarding the accused persons having a rhino horn. We conducted a raid at a residence and recovered the suspected rhino horn. They were about to sell the horn for around Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakhs," Baruah added. (ANI)

