Assam: Gaurav Gogoi writes to centre over transportation of elephants to Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament of Indian National Congress from Kaliabor in Assam, has sought centre's help to prevent the transportation of four juvenile elephants from Assam to Gujarat.

Gogoi wrote a letter to Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change expressing his concerns over the transportation of four elephants from Assam to Ahmedabad.

"I am concerned over the media reports that the Assam Government is transporting four elephants for the Jagannath Rath Yatra to Ahmedabad", Gogoi said in his letter.

Expressing his concerns over the safety of these endangered species he stated in his letter, "Transport of animals is always risk prone. Many wildlife activists have opposed the decision of the State Government. India is facing severe heatwave at the moment. Roughly half of the country is struggling through its worst drought in six decades".

Requesting the centre to take immediate action on the matter, Gogoi said, "Therefore, I request the Central Government to intervene and instruct the state government to withdraw the decision as soon as possible." (ANI)

