Assam Government suspends two state civil service officers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Assam government has suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL), where they were working earlier.

The alleged irregularities took place when the two two officers Anuradha Adhikari and Naren Chandra Basumatary were working in the AFDCL as Managing Directors.

A notification issued by the Personnel Department of Assam Government said that the High Power Committee constituted under the state Government had reported large-scale irregularities by Anuradha Adhikari, ACS in regularizing employees and appointing of contractual employees in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL) during her stint as Managing Director, AFDCL.



A Departmental Proceeding has already been initiated under the provisions of The Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 against Anuradha Adhikari, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Border Protection and in Development Department. Her headquarters will remain Guwahati during the suspension period.

The Personnel Department of the Assam government also issued a similar notification against Naren Chandra Basumatary.

Last year in July, the state government had suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for not joining a new post after being transferred.

The action was taken in line with the State Government's policy decision against the two officers who refrain from joining their new posts after being transferred.

The two ACS officers Anurag Phukan and Hooman Gohain Baruah were placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect. (ANI)

