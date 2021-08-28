Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi flags off SSB Cycle Rally as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

The rally is part of the 10 cycle rallies that have been organised by SSB as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The rallies will be conducted by all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) starting from historical places associated with the freedom movement and will terminate at Rajghat on October 2.

"Cycle rally from Raj Bhavan Guwahati to Rajghat, New Delhi flagged off a Cycle Rally programme by Sashastra Seema Bal, in sync with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of our Independence, at Raj Bhavan, this morning", Mukhi said in a tweet.

Director-General of SSB, Kumar Rajesh Chandra was present at the flagging off ceremony for a team of 17 personnel of Frontier Headquarter SSB Guwahati led by Rohit Sharma, Assistant Commandant who began the cycle rally from Raj Bhawan here today.

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' 75 cycles, two teams from SSB merged at Baihata Chariali, Rangia Assam and they will conclude their rally together at Rajghat on October 2.



"The program which is being organized by SSB and has participation by 17 cyclists will pass through various historical places and states to cover approximate 2000 Kms of distances up to Rajghat in New Delhi in 36 days", Assam Governor Mukhi tweeted.

On August 25, a cycle rally led by Rajat Pandey consisting of 19 participants from Frontier Headquarters SSB Tezpur had begun their journey.

The participants from Frontier Headquarter Tezpur in Assam, Siliguri in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand, RTC Alwar in Rajasthan, SSB Academy Bhopal, Training Centre Gwaldam, Uttarakhand, and CTC Sapri, Himachal Pradesh will also conclude their cycle rallies on October 2.

The Assam governor congratulated SSB for organising the cycle rally and also conveyed his best wishes to all the participants of the cycle rally. In his speech, Chandra highlighted the importance of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

He also apprised the Governor about the achievements of SSB, its work and its development in the border areas of Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan.

Sanjeev Sharma, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarter SSB, Guwahati officers/officials of SSB and dignitaries of State/Central government were also present during the flag-off ceremony. (ANI)

